Microsleep: Truck breaks through center guardrail

"He hit the center guardrail with his semitrailer and broke through it," the police report. "The vehicle skidded across the oncoming lane into the embankment there and came to a halt there, badly damaged and at right angles to the road. As a result of the accident, the truck's tank was ruptured, causing a large amount of diesel to leak out." Traffic is at a standstill in both directions - the St. Jakob im Rosental fire brigade and the Villach main fire station are deployed immediately.