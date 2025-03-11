On the Karawanken highway
Microsleep: Truck breaks through center guardrail
Serious accident in the morning hours shortly before the Karawanken tunnel: The 26-year-old Croatian driver suddenly loses control of his vehicle, which weighs several tons. The fire departments are still in action.
The spectacular accident was probably caused by microsleep. It is 4.40 a.m. when a 26-year-old Croatian driver is driving his articulated truck on the A11 Karawanken highway in the direction of Slovenia. Suddenly, he loses control of the vehicle, which weighs several tons.
"He hit the center guardrail with his semitrailer and broke through it," the police report. "The vehicle skidded across the oncoming lane into the embankment there and came to a halt there, badly damaged and at right angles to the road. As a result of the accident, the truck's tank was ruptured, causing a large amount of diesel to leak out." Traffic is at a standstill in both directions - the St. Jakob im Rosental fire brigade and the Villach main fire station are deployed immediately.
Recovery is underway
"We are still working with the Grollitsch towing company to recover the semitrailer, after which we will pump out the diesel that has not leaked," explained commander Hubert Madritsch of the St. Jakob im Rosental fire brigade in an interview with the Krone. "Once the towing vehicle has also been recovered, we will start digging up the contaminated soil. The state chemist is already on site."
One lane could soon be opened in the direction of Slovenia, while the closure in the direction of Villach will remain in place until recovery is complete. "A traffic detour was set up via the service area located there," explained the police. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.
