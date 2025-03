Rapid: Has Robert Klauß “lost” his players?

"Now we have a week in which we are really stressed." No, Rapids managing director Steffen Hofmann is (for once) not talking about the fans, after the 1:2 in Hartberg, a super-GAU is also looming in sporting terms: On Thursday, they face Borac (BIH) for a place in the quarter-finals of the Conference League, three days later they have to avoid falling into the flop 6 of the league against GAK. "A final that nobody needed," says captain Matthias Seidl. "We have to bring more will to win, everyone has to run for each other. That wasn't the case for 90 minutes."