Trump tariffs: “Blood red” Monday on Wall Street

Tesla shares on the slide

Among the biggest losers on the Nasdaq, Tesla shares slumped by more than 15 percent, continuing their downward slide. A loss in value of around 45 percent was recorded for 2025. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Tesla is also suffering from the political commitment of CEO Elon Musk, particularly to US President Trump. Not only in China, but also in Europe, the company's sales recently fell significantly against the industry trend.