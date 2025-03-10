"Not just Camorra"
Protest in Naples against filming of TV series
Residents of Naples have protested against the filming of the well-known TV series "Gomorrah". The production conveys a negative image of the city, they said. "We are not just Camorra and violence," said some protesters.
There was particular criticism of the portrayal of the Quartieri Spagnoli, the oldest district of Naples with its typical narrow streets. This was shown as a place of crime and violence, said local residents. This had damaged Naples' reputation. There are also stories of solidarity and social cohesion that deserve to be told.
The demonstrators chased away a television crew that wanted to film some scenes in the old town. The series "Gomorrah" is based on the bestseller of the same name by author Roberto Saviano and revolves around the Camorra family Savastano, which controls illegal businesses in Naples.
Saviano has often defended his work in the past, saying that his aim is to expose injustices and criminal dynamics. He wanted to sensitize the public to the problems. "We don't explain Naples to the world, we explain the world using Naples as an example," said the author and journalist.
Saviano has been an opponent of the mafia for years and lives under police protection due to multiple death threats.
