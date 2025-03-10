Announcement from Poland: Tusk gives the USA a lesson

Musk loses his cool

Sikorski triggered angry reactions in the USA. Musk also became abusive: "Shut up, little man. You're only paying a fraction of the cost. There is no substitute for Starlink." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also had his say and harshly attacked his Polish counterpart, who took this as an assurance that Ukraine could continue to use Starlink. Musk later rowed back and assured him that he did not want to shut down the satellite service.