Illegal import
Fire bacterium threatens almond trees in southern Italy
After the olive trees, the alarm bells are now also ringing for Italian almond producers: a variant of the fire bacterium has been found on almond trees in Apulia. Only last year, the pest devastated entire regions.
At that time, many olive trees were brought to their knees and enormous economic damage was caused. Now there are fears that the Xylella plague could spread to almond and fruit trees. According to experts, wine production is also at risk.
They suspect that the bacterium was caused by the illegal import of seedlings from the United States or the Middle East. These were intended to increase the competitiveness of agricultural products in Italy. The scientific research institute CNR found out that the bacterium was imported three to five years ago, possibly from California, where a program for the genetic improvement of almonds is being carried out.
An infestation with Xylella fastidiosa usually leads to the death of the plant within a short period of time. Control is difficult and infested plants must be uprooted and destroyed immediately. The fire bacterium is one of the most dangerous and most strictly regulated harmful organisms in Europe.
Apulia is the second largest almond-producing region in Italy after Sicily. Last year, around 26,500 tons of almonds were produced on around 19,400 hectares - a third of Italy's total almond production.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
