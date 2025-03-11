Gambling addiction: Receptionist used a trick to divert money

Separation from girlfriend and gambling addiction

During the trial, the man cited his break-up with his girlfriend at the time and a subsequent gambling addiction as the reasons for his actions. "The break-up caused the rumor mill in the village to boil," he said. He was therefore "less and less respected", withdrew and finally started gambling online. At first it was only the rent that he gambled away, but then more and more. The man pleaded guilty in full, saying that he had gradually "got into it". And he affirmed that he wanted to pay back the entire loss.