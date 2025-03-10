Vorteilswelt
Fan scandal: “That’s why I don’t go to the stadium anymore”

10.03.2025 14:07

Last Sunday, there were serious fan riots before the Rapid v Hartberg soccer match. Eleven people were injured and four arrested, and unfortunately fan riots are not uncommon in soccer. We have summarized for you here what "Krone" readers think about the situation.

Rapid, meanwhile, spoke out via a press release and promised to sanction "with the means available to us as a club". If you take a look at the comments section, many users wonder when words will be followed by deeds. "How many times have consequences been announced?" asks flotteforelle, for example .

flotteforelle
flotteforelle
Wie oft wurden da schon Konsequenzen angekündigt….
Upvotes:10
Downvotes:0
walter2804
walter2804
Wie oft schon!
Upvotes:5
Downvotes:0
Sehender007
Sehender007
Wie oft hat Rapid schon Konsequenzen angekündigt und wie oft war Hofmann mittendrin und was ist bis dato umgesetzt worden ?
Upvotes:31
Downvotes:1

No event for the family
Many readers are also bothered by the fact that it is no longer possible to go to the stadium with the family to watch a soccer match. As there is often rioting and verbal abuse is almost part of the standard repertoire of some "fans", it is simply not justifiable or explainable. "What are the children thinking, how do you explain this to them?" says Steinbeisser on behalf of many. 

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Steinbeisser
Steinbeisser
Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie sind mit der Familie im Stadion, wenn randaliert wird. Was denken sich die Kinder, wie erklärt man denen sowas? So hat dieser Sport kaum mehr Zukunft.
Upvotes:6
Downvotes:0
Glatzkopf
Glatzkopf
Darum gehe ich nicht mehr ins Stadion.
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:3

Tough penalties demanded
What the readers now want is immediately clear: they are calling for harsh consequences and severe punishments. In his commentary, reader DaMIchl points to the English league, where hooligans were stopped with lifelong stadium bans. "Why not in Austria?", other readers also ask.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
AKI1
AKI1
Fans sind das sicher keine!
Täter ausfindig machen und schwer bestrafen!!!
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:0
DaMIchl
DaMIchl
Unter dem Deckmantel des "Fans" und der "Religion" Rapid glauben erwachsene Menschen am WE den Rowdy raushängen zu können. In England ist man mit lebenslangen Stadionverbot vorgegangen. Warum nicht in Ö?
Upvotes:20
Downvotes:2

What is your opinion on the incidents last Sunday? What should be done to prevent riots in soccer and make the sport more family-friendly again, despite the passion? What consequences do you think would be appropriate? We look forward to your contributions!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

