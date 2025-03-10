Forum echo
Fan scandal: “That’s why I don’t go to the stadium anymore”
Last Sunday, there were serious fan riots before the Rapid v Hartberg soccer match. Eleven people were injured and four arrested, and unfortunately fan riots are not uncommon in soccer. We have summarized for you here what "Krone" readers think about the situation.
Rapid, meanwhile, spoke out via a press release and promised to sanction "with the means available to us as a club". If you take a look at the comments section, many users wonder when words will be followed by deeds. "How many times have consequences been announced?" asks flotteforelle, for example .
No event for the family
Many readers are also bothered by the fact that it is no longer possible to go to the stadium with the family to watch a soccer match. As there is often rioting and verbal abuse is almost part of the standard repertoire of some "fans", it is simply not justifiable or explainable. "What are the children thinking, how do you explain this to them?" says Steinbeisser on behalf of many.
Tough penalties demanded
What the readers now want is immediately clear: they are calling for harsh consequences and severe punishments. In his commentary, reader DaMIchl points to the English league, where hooligans were stopped with lifelong stadium bans. "Why not in Austria?", other readers also ask.
Täter ausfindig machen und schwer bestrafen!!!
What is your opinion on the incidents last Sunday? What should be done to prevent riots in soccer and make the sport more family-friendly again, despite the passion? What consequences do you think would be appropriate? We look forward to your contributions!
