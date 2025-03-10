Police will have to buy dogs abroad in future

Among animal rights activists, however, Rauch's last decree as minister was met with acclaim. The basic attitude of animal lovers has always been clear: why should a dog be trained by private individuals to become a living weapon under the guise of obedience? "It reminds me of the ban on wild animals performing in circuses. Here, too, Austria was in the lead and was even able to enforce this before the European Court of Justice, despite great resistance from the showmen. In the meantime, many countries have followed suit and banned animals such as elephants and lions from performing in the circus ring," says "Krone" animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner with satisfaction.