Rapids fan scandal: four arrests, eleven injured

Police pelted with glass bottles and washbasins

The police were then pelted with glass bottles, barricades, garbage cans and even washbasins and toilet shells, the police stated. Chairs, ripped out doors and pallets were also thrown at the officers. Furthermore, stalls were looted and cash stolen during the riot in the guest fan sector, as the police noted in their preliminary report on Monday. The police used pepper spray against the rioting group of people and tried to push the rioters back. The officers were shot at with pyrotechnics.