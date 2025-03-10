Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Police officers spat on

Rapids fan scandal: four arrests, eleven injured

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 12:01

The violent riots by soccer fans at the Bundesliga match in Hartberg on Sunday resulted in eleven injuries and four arrests. 

0 Kommentare

Police officers were pelted with objects and pelted with pyrotechnics. Four men, who according to the police all belong to a certain Rapid fan club, were arrested. A total of nine police officers and two detainees were injured.

(Bild: ERWIN SCHERIAU)
(Bild: ERWIN SCHERIAU)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

At the soccer stadium in Hartberg in eastern Styria, a small group of Rapid fans broke out at the admission control for the Bundesliga match between TSV Hartberg and SK Rapid shortly before kick-off. At around 4.15 pm, security staff discovered unauthorized items among the fans. When a member of security and a police officer were spat at, two men were arrested by members of the task force, according to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate on Monday.

Police pelted with glass bottles and washbasins
The police were then pelted with glass bottles, barricades, garbage cans and even washbasins and toilet shells, the police stated. Chairs, ripped out doors and pallets were also thrown at the officers. Furthermore, stalls were looted and cash stolen during the riot in the guest fan sector, as the police noted in their preliminary report on Monday. The police used pepper spray against the rioting group of people and tried to push the rioters back. The officers were shot at with pyrotechnics.

The officers arrested four men aged between 30 and 34, who all belonged to a certain Rapid fan club. They will be released by order of the public prosecutor's office in Graz. According to current information, no uninvolved persons were harmed. The match was delayed by 45 minutes. There were no further incidents during or after the match.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf