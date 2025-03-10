Police officers spat on
Rapids fan scandal: four arrests, eleven injured
The violent riots by soccer fans at the Bundesliga match in Hartberg on Sunday resulted in eleven injuries and four arrests.
Police officers were pelted with objects and pelted with pyrotechnics. Four men, who according to the police all belong to a certain Rapid fan club, were arrested. A total of nine police officers and two detainees were injured.
At the soccer stadium in Hartberg in eastern Styria, a small group of Rapid fans broke out at the admission control for the Bundesliga match between TSV Hartberg and SK Rapid shortly before kick-off. At around 4.15 pm, security staff discovered unauthorized items among the fans. When a member of security and a police officer were spat at, two men were arrested by members of the task force, according to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate on Monday.
Police pelted with glass bottles and washbasins
The police were then pelted with glass bottles, barricades, garbage cans and even washbasins and toilet shells, the police stated. Chairs, ripped out doors and pallets were also thrown at the officers. Furthermore, stalls were looted and cash stolen during the riot in the guest fan sector, as the police noted in their preliminary report on Monday. The police used pepper spray against the rioting group of people and tried to push the rioters back. The officers were shot at with pyrotechnics.
The officers arrested four men aged between 30 and 34, who all belonged to a certain Rapid fan club. They will be released by order of the public prosecutor's office in Graz. According to current information, no uninvolved persons were harmed. The match was delayed by 45 minutes. There were no further incidents during or after the match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
