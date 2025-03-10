Pointing the way
“Dick pics” sent to activist: sender sentenced
Viennese woman Fredi Ferkova used a detective to investigate the man who had sent her unwanted penis photos and intimate videos on her cell phone. She is taking legal action against him, and on Monday a very clear decision was made in the Favoriten district court - the man must pay.
Last summer, activist Fredi Ferkova received unpleasant mail on her cell phone: a subscriber to her Instagram channel, whom she does not know personally, sent the 33-year-old a short video. "Completely unsolicited and without reason", as her lawyer Philipp Springer notes. In the short clip, the man films himself lying in bed at night and pleasuring himself. In the days that followed, more intimate images with lewd comments followed, such as: "Did you ever have one that big?"
"Humiliating and disgusting", the Viennese woman sees a culpable invasion of her privacy.
This is the threat of rape.
Detectives investigated the sender
Fredi Ferkova is not the only one who has been harassed with strange penis pictures, so-called dick pics. But the committed young woman is one of the first to take legal action against this. She hired two detectives, who managed to track down the perpetrator in January 2025. He is active in the fitness scene.
Ferkova sued the man and the civil proceedings against him began on Monday at the Favoriten district court. The case is about injunctive relief and damages. On the one hand, Ferkova wants him to reimburse her for the detective's costs; on the other hand, she is also claiming non-material damages. "No woman has to put up with sexual harassment, neither in public spaces nor on the internet," says Philipp Springer.
"A problem for men"
The judge agrees. For him, the matter is clear: "This is a threat of rape," he condemns the Viennese man who skipped his trial. He is now certain to receive unpleasant mail from the court: the unemployed man has to pay more than 4000 euros - the detective's costs, the lawyer's fees and 1000 euros in damages for Ferkova. She was particularly impressed by one sentence from the judge: "He said that it was a problem for men and a problem for society. I find it remarkable when a man states that."
No woman has to put up with sexual harassment, neither in public spaces nor on the internet.
"Dick pics" soon to be a criminal offense
It was a landmark case, especially because Austria is lagging behind on the subject. Unlike in Germany and other European countries, unwanted "dick pics" are not a criminal offense in this country.
Not yet! Because the new coalition agrees on this point, even if the actual implementation is still open. In Germany, "dick pics" are regulated in the "dissemination of pornographic content" section; here, they could be considered "sexual harassment" in future.
