“Dick pics” sent to activist: sender sentenced

Ferkova sued the man and the civil proceedings against him began on Monday at the Favoriten district court. The case is about injunctive relief and damages. On the one hand, Ferkova wants him to reimburse her for the detective's costs; on the other hand, she is also claiming non-material damages. "No woman has to put up with sexual harassment, neither in public spaces nor on the internet," says Philipp Springer.

"A problem for men"

The judge agrees. For him, the matter is clear: "This is a threat of rape," he condemns the Viennese man who skipped his trial. He is now certain to receive unpleasant mail from the court: the unemployed man has to pay more than 4000 euros - the detective's costs, the lawyer's fees and 1000 euros in damages for Ferkova. She was particularly impressed by one sentence from the judge: "He said that it was a problem for men and a problem for society. I find it remarkable when a man states that."