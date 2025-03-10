Numerous advantages
New MPreis high-tech oven plays all the pieces
"Therese's oven" - that's the name of the new achievement from Tyrolean local supplier MPreis. And it has a lot to offer. It also saves energy and increases shelf life.
The Tyrolean family business named the new oven after its founder, Therese Mölk. More than 100 years ago, the courageous visionary was already doing pioneering work for the Tyrolean economy.
Long-term doughs have always been the secret of "Therese's bread". The so-called "slow baking" method, in which the dough is allowed to rest for longer, makes the bread particularly aromatic and wholesome and ensures that it stays fresh for longer. Thanks to the new technology, Therese's traditional craftsmanship can now be continued - at the highest level.
"Our new oven stands for maximum performance and efficiency. It will increase our production capacity by 30 percent, create new jobs and strengthen Tyrol as a business location in the long term," explains Mathias Mölk, Head of Food Production and co-owner of MPreis.
More bread can be baked in the same space, which in turn leads to considerable energy savings. And the higher baking weight leads to a longer shelf life.
The Kornfeil company acts as a partner. "Thanks to our special system, we achieve better crust formation with up to 25 percent less baking time. More bread can be baked on the same surface area, which in turn leads to considerable energy savings. And the higher baking weight leads to a longer shelf life," say co-owners Martina and Karolina Kornfeilova.
