Companion jumps off
Car driver rams boy on scooter: hit and run
A hit-and-run accident early Sunday evening in Ampass in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land: An unknown driver rammed into an e-scooter rider (15), causing him to fall and suffer injuries. His companion had jumped off the scooter shortly before the collision. The driver of the car simply drove on without stopping.
The accident happened shortly before 6.30 pm. The local teenager (15), who was accompanied by a twelve-year-old Bulgarian, was riding his electric scooter on the Inn bridge coming from Ampass across a safety path in a southerly direction.
Companion jumped off before the crash
When the duo were already on the crosswalk, a dark car approached them. The twelve-year-old was able to jump out before the collision. The 15-year-old, however, was hit by the car and fell.
The dark car may have been a Škoda Octavia.
Die Polizei
Manhunt for the driver of the car
According to the police, the teenager suffered injuries. "The driver of the car continued his journey without stopping," the investigators continued. After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, the injured man was taken to the regional hospital in Hall by ambulance. The fleeing driver is still being sought.
Any useful information should be sent to the Hall in Tirol police station on 059 133/7110.
