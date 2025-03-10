Automatically saved design

"My little miracles"
You've never seen the beautiful mom like this before. To mark International Women's Day, Rihanna posted previously unpublished snapshots of herself with her newborn children.
The first photo was taken in May 2022 and shows son RZA lying on his famous mom's chest in the delivery room. She obviously didn't want to do without her jewelry during the birth and is wearing a diamond pearl necklace and a gold medallion around her neck.
"Strongest thing I've done as a woman"
The second picture is from August 2023 and was taken after the birth of her second son Riot. RiRi wears pink sunglasses and holds the little one in her arms on her left breast.
As a caption, she wrote: "It was the most powerful and strongest thing I've ever done as a woman ... My little miracles!"
Raves about A$AP Rocky's daddy qualities
The father of her children is A$AP Rocky, who has just been acquitted of assault with a deadly weapon by a Los Angeles jury. In an interview with "Harper's Bazaar", the singer raved about the rapper's dad qualities: "It's the greatest thing to have him as a dad. Although I sometimes get a bit annoyed that my sons sometimes live more for him than for me. Yet I feed them and have pushed them out of me!"
The 37-year-old also revealed that her kids are quite different in temperament: "RZA is a very quiet and empathetic boy who loves music, books and anything with water."
Riot, on the other hand, always causes "hilarious chaos" in Rihanna and Rocky's home: "As soon as he wakes up, he screams. But he doesn't cry, he seems to be trying to sing. He's my alarm clock in the morning. And he doesn't take 'no' at all - from anyone." She then added with a grin: "I have no idea who he got that from!"
