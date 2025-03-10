Automatically saved design

Raves about A$AP Rocky's daddy qualities

The father of her children is A$AP Rocky, who has just been acquitted of assault with a deadly weapon by a Los Angeles jury. In an interview with "Harper's Bazaar", the singer raved about the rapper's dad qualities: "It's the greatest thing to have him as a dad. Although I sometimes get a bit annoyed that my sons sometimes live more for him than for me. Yet I feed them and have pushed them out of me!"