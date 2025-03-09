Vorteilswelt
Fifth in Orlando

Straka now holds 21.6 million dollars!

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 23:08

Another top result for Sepp Straka! The golf pro finished fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, collecting around 800,000 dollars in prize money. This puts him on 3.7 million dollars in prize money for the still young season, while his career prize money on the PGA Tour currently stands at 21.6 million dollars. And above all, he is again first in the FedExCup!

0 Kommentare

Austria's golf fans love Sepp Straka. Week after week, he shines in an absolute world sport in the best league in the world. In Orlando, the 31-year-old finished the mega event with prize money of 20 million dollars with a round of 69 (three under par). In previous years, the Viennese had never managed anything on the extremely difficult course. This year, he also got the hang of it at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

And he could have done much better. After all, the right-hander completely messed up the opening round with 77 strokes. And he also dropped three shots on the last nine holes of the final round. Without these, he would even have been in contention for victory.

Sepp Straka regained the lead in the FedExCup. (Bild: MIKE EHRMANN)
Sepp Straka regained the lead in the FedExCup.
(Bild: MIKE EHRMANN)

Henley still caught Morikawa
The American Russell Henley took it, catching his compatriot Collin Morikawa. The decisive factor was an eagle from Henley on the 16th hole. In the end, both were shaky and both finished the tournament with a bogey. But that was enough for Henley, who won by one stroke in the end. This puts him in second place in the FedExCup, the PGA Tour's season ranking. But Sepp Straka is back in first place. That cannot be overestimated!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

