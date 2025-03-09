Straka now holds 21.6 million dollars!

Henley still caught Morikawa

The American Russell Henley took it, catching his compatriot Collin Morikawa. The decisive factor was an eagle from Henley on the 16th hole. In the end, both were shaky and both finished the tournament with a bogey. But that was enough for Henley, who won by one stroke in the end. This puts him in second place in the FedExCup, the PGA Tour's season ranking. But Sepp Straka is back in first place. That cannot be overestimated!