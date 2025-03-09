Economic package coming
Mandatory receipts up to 35 euros to be abolished this year
The "Zuckerl" puts an end to the paperwork economy, wrote the "Krone" almost two weeks ago. Now it is clear: Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer wants to abolish the obligation to provide receipts this year - and also relieve the economy in other ways.
Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer announced a package of measures for small and medium-sized enterprises in Austria on Sunday via "Krone". There are around 600,000 of them, which according to the ministry make up 99.7 percent of all companies - and employ 2.5 million people. With a gross value added of 168 billion euros.
NoVA exemption and higher profit allowance
The "SME package" includes the following points for this year: Abolition of the obligation to print receipts up to 35 euros; increase in the basic flat rate in two stages: it will be increased to 320,000 and 13.5 percent from 2025, including the input tax flat rate, and to 420,000 euros and 15 percent from 2026; and NoVA exemption - all light commercial vehicles will be exempt from the tax on July 1, 2025.
Further steps are planned for the coming years to relieve and promote SMEs: Simplification of business transfers; increase in the profit allowance to 50,000 euros; digitalization of business start-ups, acceleration of approval procedures and streamlining of business equipment law.
Schwarzer Bund satisfied, FPÖ "lacks freedom"
Upper Austrian Hattmannsdorfer comes from the Chamber of Commerce, where he was appointed Secretary General at the beginning of January. According to the new minister, supporting SMEs is a particular concern of his. On Sunday afternoon, the minister followed up with the ÖVP Economic Association. Reference was made to the enormous economic performance of SMEs. They are "the backbone of the Austrian economy", said Wirtschaftsbund Secretary General and ÖVP economic spokesman Kurt Egger. Relief was "overdue".
The Freedom Party criticized. There needs to be room in the budget for "real relief", and the FPÖ had "clearly advocated this" in the coalition negotiations, said business spokesperson Barbara Kolm. Everything else is "announcement politics".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.