Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Economic package coming

Mandatory receipts up to 35 euros to be abolished this year

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 22:16

The "Zuckerl" puts an end to the paperwork economy, wrote the "Krone" almost two weeks ago. Now it is clear: Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer wants to abolish the obligation to provide receipts this year - and also relieve the economy in other ways.

0 Kommentare

Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer announced a package of measures for small and medium-sized enterprises in Austria on Sunday via "Krone". There are around 600,000 of them, which according to the ministry make up 99.7 percent of all companies - and employ 2.5 million people. With a gross value added of 168 billion euros. 

NoVA exemption and higher profit allowance
The "SME package" includes the following points for this year: Abolition of the obligation to print receipts up to 35 euros; increase in the basic flat rate in two stages: it will be increased to 320,000 and 13.5 percent from 2025, including the input tax flat rate, and to 420,000 euros and 15 percent from 2026; and NoVA exemption - all light commercial vehicles will be exempt from the tax on July 1, 2025.

Wolfgangs Hattmannsdorfer with VOEST CEO Herbert Eibensteiner (Bild: FOTOKERSCHI.AT/KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Wolfgangs Hattmannsdorfer with VOEST CEO Herbert Eibensteiner
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI.AT/KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

Further steps are planned for the coming years to relieve and promote SMEs: Simplification of business transfers; increase in the profit allowance to 50,000 euros; digitalization of business start-ups, acceleration of approval procedures and streamlining of business equipment law.

Schwarzer Bund satisfied, FPÖ "lacks freedom"
Upper Austrian Hattmannsdorfer comes from the Chamber of Commerce, where he was appointed Secretary General at the beginning of January. According to the new minister, supporting SMEs is a particular concern of his. On Sunday afternoon, the minister followed up with the ÖVP Economic Association. Reference was made to the enormous economic performance of SMEs. They are "the backbone of the Austrian economy", said Wirtschaftsbund Secretary General and ÖVP economic spokesman Kurt Egger. Relief was "overdue".

The Freedom Party criticized. There needs to be room in the budget for "real relief", and the FPÖ had "clearly advocated this" in the coalition negotiations, said business spokesperson Barbara Kolm. Everything else is "announcement politics".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf