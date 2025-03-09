Ukraine can continue to use Starlink

Dispute between Poland's foreign minister and Musk

He had previously engaged in a small verbal battle with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The minister had sharply criticized the Tesla founder for what was perceived as a "threat against a victim of aggression" and at the same time stated that the Polish government was paying 50 million US dollars a year for the use of satellite internet by the Ukrainian army (see postings below). "If you turn out to be an unreliable partner, we will be forced to look for other providers," Sikorski said. Musk replied rather undiplomatically: "Shut up, little man."