“The number of applicants is continuously increasing”
The Ministry of Justice is increasingly focusing on recruiting measures for the prison system. For example, there is an increased presence at career information fairs, sporting events and in schools throughout the country.
A recent survey of staff at Innsbruck Prison shows that the shoe is on the other foot in several areas. Among other things, a significant number of those surveyed stated that they were at risk of burnout and were looking for career alternatives - as reported by the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper.
Successful course since the previous year
Recruiting measures are therefore becoming increasingly important within the judiciary. Those responsible within the Ministry of Justice are also aware of this. "The number of applicants has been steadily increasing since last year in the area of the execution of sentences and measures. This is partly due to continuous and targeted recruiting and ongoing public relations work," explains spokesperson Sina Bründler.
In the 'Justice goes to school' project, young people are informed about the wide range of career opportunities at an early stage.
Participation in more than 40 events
The recruiting offers are divided into several areas, such as presentations at career information fairs and sporting events - in 2024 alone, more than 40 events were attended.
"In the 'Justice goes to school' project, young people are informed about the wide range of career opportunities within the justice system at an early stage. Schools in various regions are visited in order to give pupils an understanding of careers in the justice system and offer practical insights. Workshops, equipment and talks about the prison system also ensure a high response and increase interest in training and career opportunities," says Bründler.
AMS and "Athleta" are "also important platforms"
The career information days at the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) are also another important platform. In addition to providing information on current job vacancies and presentations, interested people are targeted in the form of individual consultations.
"Finally, it should be mentioned that the introduction of top-class sport in the penal system through the current 'Athleta' project is another high-profile measure that also has a positive impact on the recruitment process," reports Bründler.
