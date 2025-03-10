Fire is under control, but the danger remains

A lot of know-how and special equipment today

Not only have we learned a lot in recent years, we have also acquired a lot of special equipment. This enabled us to contain the fire quickly this time," emphasizes State Fire Service Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner with a view to the devastating fire on the Rax in 2021. But the numerous deployments abroad have also given them so much expertise "that other countries are now asking us for it," he says proudly.