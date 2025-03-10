Thousands of embers!
Fire is under control, but the danger remains
The all-clear has not yet been given for the forest fire in Schwarzau im Gebirge, as wind can reignite the fire at any time. However, it is hoped that the fire will be out by Monday afternoon. Lower Austria's state fire brigade commander Fahrafellner: "We were able to contain the flames quickly."
The fire has been blazing in the Rax area around Schwarzau im Gebirge since Saturday morning. As reported, the cause of the fire is likely to have been a technical defect in a car that started to burn.
Wind spread the fire quickly
"What exactly happened is now the subject of a police investigation," explains District Fire Brigade Commander Josef Huber. Due to the strong wind, the flames quickly spread to a nearby wooded area and quickly spread over a large area.
Thousands of embers
Since yesterday afternoon, the fire has at least been under control and has not spread any further. Special forces and tools are now being used to remove the embers. "A very exhausting job," says Huber. Because there are thousands of them, which are now being searched for using thermal imaging cameras and then extinguished.
Particularly dangerous: "Where the fire was particularly strong, the rootstocks continue to burn underground," says Huber. And gusts of wind between 40 and 60 km/h could rekindle the fire at any time.
A lot of know-how and special equipment today
Not only have we learned a lot in recent years, we have also acquired a lot of special equipment. This enabled us to contain the fire quickly this time," emphasizes State Fire Service Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner with a view to the devastating fire on the Rax in 2021. But the numerous deployments abroad have also given them so much expertise "that other countries are now asking us for it," he says proudly.
Provincial fire service chief: "We have endless strength"
Is climate change and the resulting increase in fires pushing the volunteer system to its limits? "No. During the flood disaster, 90,000 firefighters were deployed and there were always enough resources from other federal states. We have endless strength and are well positioned in terms of personnel and equipment," says Fahrafellner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
