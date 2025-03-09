69th Song Contest:
Sweden sends a sauna fun song this year
The ESC model country Sweden is sending the fun band KAJ to the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel this year. Late on Saturday evening, the Finnish-Swedes won the Swedish ESC preliminary round with their good-humored song "Bara bada bastu" (German: "Just go to the sauna").
The musicians belong to the Swedish-speaking minority in Finland. In their catchy joke song, which combines folkloristic and electronic elements, KAJ allude to their compatriots' love of saunas. This is not the first time that musicians from another country have competed for Sweden at the ESC. Last year, the country sent the Norwegian twins Marcus and Martinus into the race.
How many times Sweden has won
Sweden has won the ESC seven times so far - only Ireland has done it the same number of times. Last year, the ESC was held in Malmö, Sweden, because the singer Loreen ("Tattoo") had won the contest in 2023. It was the second ESC victory for the Swede. In 2012, she won the contest in Baku with "Euphoria".
However, Sweden probably experienced its greatest moment in the competition more than 50 years ago: In 1974, the pop group ABBA won the then Grand Prix in Brighton, England, with their entry "Waterloo". This success made ABBA internationally famous.
Singer and DJ Gabry Ponte will represent San Marino
Italian singer and DJ Gabry Ponte won the "San Marino Song Contest" on Saturday with the song "Tutta L'Italia" (All of Italy) and will represent the small republic on the Apennines at the ESC.
The 51-year-old Grammy-nominated DJ and multi-platinum producer is one of the top 3 most-streamed Italian artists worldwide alongside Måneskin and Meduza. Gabry Ponte is best known as the producer of the hit single "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" with his band Eiffel 65, which sold over eight million copies and topped the charts worldwide.
Italy and Austria in the running twice over
Gabry Ponte is not the only Italian taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest. Singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi (31), runner-up at the Sanremo Song Festival, will perform as Italy's candidate at the ESC with his song "Volevo essere un duro" ("I wanted to be a tough guy").
Austria will also be represented twice at this year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel: In addition to the Austrian starter JJ, the Viennese duo Abor & Tynna will be competing for Germany after the two won the preliminary round "Chefsache", hosted by Stefan Raab.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
