Modern film to publicize his story

The fact that the story of the martyr's suffering is now being filmed is thanks to a chance meeting between Riederer and director Weiskopf: "He talked about his brother's fate. We were immediately inspired." After a brief brainstorming session with screenwriter Peter Mair, a modern and, above all, exciting story for schoolchildren was created: The film is about a TikToker who deals with Gereon and the atrocities committed by the Nazis. Mair explains: "We want to structure it in such a way that the sequences are short and quick and can be incorporated into lessons."