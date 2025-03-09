Fire danger: drought keeps Austria on tenterhooks

Firefighting can take weeks

Large forest and field fires can often take weeks to extinguish completely, explains Huemer. It is particularly treacherous that the fire can continue to burn underground and spread without being immediately visible. In order to fight these hidden fires, special equipment such as ground entrenching tools is required - such as hoes and firefighting backpacks, which are used to contain the ground fire. However, access to the source of the fire, especially on steep slopes, is often difficult. "It's really a question of manpower," says the fire officer.