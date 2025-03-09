Pontiff makes progress in the recovery process

Slight improvement in state of health

According to a medical bulletin published on Saturday evening, there has recently been a slight improvement in Francis' state of health. The 88-year-old is fever-free and his blood values are stable, according to the bulletin. As a precaution, the doctors remained cautious in their prognosis. The doctors initially wanted to wait and see whether the initial improvements would continue over the next few days. Francis' condition had been stable since his last respiratory crisis on Monday. The pontiff continues to be supplied with additional oxygen. This is partly done with a breathing mask and partly through cannulas. Overnight, the Pope will be mechanically ventilated with a ventilator in a non-invasive manner.