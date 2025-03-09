A ray of hope at last
Pontiff makes progress in the recovery process
After more than three weeks in hospital, Pope Francis is responding well to the therapies. The 88-year-old spent a quiet night at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been since February 14. He thanked the doctors and nursing staff "from the bottom of his heart".
In the Sunday prayer, which was published in full as in the past three weeks, the Pope thanked the doctors for their treatment and the prayers of the faithful. During his extended stay in hospital, he experienced the care and tenderness of the nursing staff, especially the doctors and medical staff. "I would like to thank all those who show me their closeness in prayer: I thank you all with all my heart!" said the Pope.
Francis called for prayers for world peace
Francis called for prayers for world peace: "Together we continue to pray for peace, especially in the tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel, in Lebanon and Myanmar, in Sudan and in the Democratic Republic of Congo." He had learned with concern of the resurgence of violence in some areas of Syria: "I hope that it will stop for good, with full respect for all ethnic and religious sectors of society, especially civilians," the text from the Vatican said.
On Sunday, a Holy Mass was held in St. Peter's Square for volunteers. "In our societies, which have fallen too much into the logic of the market, in which everything threatens to become subject to the criterion of interest and profit, volunteering is a prophecy and a sign of hope, because it testifies to the primacy of gratuitousness, solidarity and service to those most in need. I express my gratitude to those who work in this area," said the Pope.
Slight improvement in state of health
According to a medical bulletin published on Saturday evening, there has recently been a slight improvement in Francis' state of health. The 88-year-old is fever-free and his blood values are stable, according to the bulletin. As a precaution, the doctors remained cautious in their prognosis. The doctors initially wanted to wait and see whether the initial improvements would continue over the next few days. Francis' condition had been stable since his last respiratory crisis on Monday. The pontiff continues to be supplied with additional oxygen. This is partly done with a breathing mask and partly through cannulas. Overnight, the Pope will be mechanically ventilated with a ventilator in a non-invasive manner.
On Monday, the Argentinian suffered two cases of acute respiratory insufficiency caused by considerable mucus accumulation in the lungs and muscle spasms in the bronchial area. As a result, two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which secretions were aspirated. Since then, the Pope has not suffered any more acute respiratory crises.
Second oldest pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church
Francis has been at the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide since March 2013. On Thursday, it will be exactly twelve years since he was elected as the successor to German Pope Benedict XVI. At the age of 88, the Argentinian-born Pope is now the second oldest pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.
Meanwhile, the faithful continued to pray for the ailing Pope. For the 13th evening in a row, people gathered in St. Peter's Square on Saturday evening to pray the rosary for Francis. A different high-ranking churchman presides over the prayer each evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
