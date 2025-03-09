Coach David doesn’t want to count the chickens yet

But the chances of this are undeniably very good. Because the Bulls had the Hungarians, who laughed from first place for a long time in the fall, under control in the first three duels and showed them their limits. What's great is that the champions can't be beaten even with a tough game, they keep the bar high themselves. In addition, all nine short-handed games were "killed off", four of the twelve power plays resulted in goals and goalie Tolvanen celebrated his second shutout in a row. It can go on like this.