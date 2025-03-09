Bulls beckon for promotion
Coach David doesn’t want to count the chickens yet
The Ice Bulls can already secure their semi-final ticket in the Ice Hockey League today, Sunday, with another win in Hungary.The Salzburg coach is naturally cautious, and doesn't want to count his chickens before they come home.
Seven times since 2006, the Eisbulls have swept through play-off series with 4-0 victories, twice winning the Ice Hockey League title at the end of these duels. Today in Szekesfehervar, Salzburg are aiming for their eighth 4-0 sweep and their 18th semi-final appearance in total.
"But it's going to be super tough," said Oliver David after the 2-0 win on Friday, not wanting to hear about an easier task. "Don't count your chickens before they hatch," said the Ice Bulls' coach, not wanting to count your chickens before they hatch. Understandable, because who doesn't know the play-off law: the fourth win in a series is always the most difficult.
But the chances of this are undeniably very good. Because the Bulls had the Hungarians, who laughed from first place for a long time in the fall, under control in the first three duels and showed them their limits. What's great is that the champions can't be beaten even with a tough game, they keep the bar high themselves. In addition, all nine short-handed games were "killed off", four of the twelve power plays resulted in goals and goalie Tolvanen celebrated his second shutout in a row. It can go on like this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.