Automatically saved design

"Before things really get underway, we wanted to give citizens another opportunity to find out more," said Michaela Ofner, the mayor of Haiming, explaining Tiwag's renewed presence in the Oberlandsaal. The relaxed and friendly conversation between the head of the village and her municipal counterpart Christian Köfler could certainly be seen as symbolic. Even if the sparks often fly in the municipal council: The Tiwag power plant project "Innstufe Imst-Haiming" seems to be developing in harmony. This is also confirmed by Hubert Leitner, chairman of the municipality's "power plant committee", the central body in this matter.