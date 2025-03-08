UN concerned
Activists: Over 200 dead in fighting in Syria
According to activists, the death toll from fighting between troops of the Syrian transitional government and armed supporters of the long-term ruler Bashar al-Assad, who was toppled last year, has risen to more than 200.
Following heavy fighting in western Syria, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged Assad supporters to surrender. The Alawite fighters must surrender "before it is too late", Sharaa said in a speech on Telegram on Friday.
93 security forces and 120 attackers dead
At least 93 security forces of the interim government and 120 armed attackers were among the dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday. The fighting is concentrated in the governorate of Latakia, a stronghold of the Alawite religious minority, to which Assad also belongs.
Following attacks by Assad sympathizers on Thursday, the fighting escalated on Friday. According to the Observatory, there was also fighting near two hospitals in the provincial capital, with casualties on both sides. The number of victims could rise further.
Private possession of weapons to be stopped
According to the UK-based Observatory, which is following the conflict through a network of informants, more than 160 civilians, including women and children, are said to have been executed by fighters of the new rulers. Interim President Sharaa declared on Friday that anyone committing abuses against civilians would be severely punished. However, he did not mention reports of massacres.
In his speech, Sharaa went on to say: "You have turned against all Syrians and committed an unforgivable mistake. The backlash has come." Sharaa also stated on Telegram that the transitional government would continue to work to ensure that only state representatives have weapons. There will be no more uncontrolled possession of weapons. The Islamist transitional government spoke of a "large-scale" operation targeting "the remnants of Assad's militias and their supporters".
Concern over executions
As for the executions, the Observatory stated: "The vast majority of victims were executed by elements linked to the Ministries of Defense and Interior." Both ministries are under the control of the Islamist-led authorities. Video footage released by the Observatory and activists showed dozens of bodies in civilian clothes piled up in front of a house. Bloodstains and weeping women could also be seen. Other footage showed men in military uniforms shooting at people at close range. The Observatory obtains its information from a network of activists in Syria, most of whom cannot be independently verified immediately.
The UN Commission of Inquiry for Syria calls in a post for the protection of the civilian population in Syria:
UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen expressed concern about "very disturbing reports of civilian casualties". He called on all sides to refrain from actions that could "destabilize Syria and endanger a credible and inclusive political transition".
Alawites on the defensive
Fighters led by the Islamist HTS militia conquered Damascus in early December, ending decades of Assad's rule at the head of a secular police and intelligence regime. Since taking power, the new Syrian leadership has repeatedly assured that it wants to protect the country's minorities. However, the Alawites fear retaliation against their community - both as a religious minority and because of their loyalty to the Assad family.
The HTS emerged from the Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian offshoot of the Al-Qaeda terror network. It is largely classified as a "terrorist organization" by the West - even though it is trying to present a new, moderate image.
300,000 refugees have returned to Syria from abroad
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that more than 300,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since Assad's fall. In addition, 900,000 internally displaced Syrians have also returned to Syria, said UNHCR spokesperson Céline Schmitt at a press conference held via video link from Damascus on Friday. In total, 1.2 million people have returned since the beginning of December. However, it is still "the biggest refugee crisis in the world".
Meanwhile, Switzerland decided on Friday to freeze additional assets amounting to 99 million Swiss francs (around 104 million euros) with immediate effect, of which, according to a government statement, "around two thirds are attributable to members of the former Assad government and their entourage". This is intended to ensure that "these assets, which may have been acquired illegally, remain frozen regardless of developments in the sanctions area". Should the illegal origin of the funds be proven, Bern wants to "return them to the Syrian people".
