Activists: Over 200 dead in fighting in Syria

Concern over executions

As for the executions, the Observatory stated: "The vast majority of victims were executed by elements linked to the Ministries of Defense and Interior." Both ministries are under the control of the Islamist-led authorities. Video footage released by the Observatory and activists showed dozens of bodies in civilian clothes piled up in front of a house. Bloodstains and weeping women could also be seen. Other footage showed men in military uniforms shooting at people at close range. The Observatory obtains its information from a network of activists in Syria, most of whom cannot be independently verified immediately.