Thommy & Amélie
Top magicians work their magic back from maternity leave
Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass are now back on the road on Austrian stages: after a brilliant start at the VAZ in St. Pölten, they are going on a major tour of Austria.
Their return to the big stage has been a success: Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass returned from maternity leave on Friday. And delivered a brilliant start to their Austrian tour with "Dreifach zauberhaft - Die Las Vegas Show" at the VAZ in St. Pölten. "I was really looking forward to being on stage in front of an audience again," explains Amélie. "We really enjoyed the baby break, but now it's time to get going again," says the new mom. They trained every day for weeks and made some adjustments. "Some things have been improved, some things are completely new, but the basis of the show has remained the same," explains Thommy. So returning viewers can also look forward to seeing it again.
Son is involved
The rehearsal situation is also new for the magician couple themselves: They take turns to look after their son. Meanwhile, one extra takes on the part of the other. During the intensive preparations, the magicians enjoy their familiar surroundings at home: "It's good that the rehearsals are taking place in St. Pölten. We have our family and our crew here," says Thommy, delighted with the support. After a successful tour of Austria, it's back across the pond to her second home. Of course, her little sunshine will always be with her.
Successful trial by fire
"The shows at home were a great warm-up for the international appearances. We successfully passed the acid test," they both beamed after the tour kick-off and are looking forward to many more magical moments on and off the stage. The new dates for 2026 have already been confirmed. Then they will be touring Austria once again with "Dreifach zauberhaft - die Las Vegas Show".
Info and tickets www.vaz.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
