Top magicians work their magic back from maternity leave

Their return to the big stage has been a success: Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass returned from maternity leave on Friday. And delivered a brilliant start to their Austrian tour with "Dreifach zauberhaft - Die Las Vegas Show" at the VAZ in St. Pölten. "I was really looking forward to being on stage in front of an audience again," explains Amélie. "We really enjoyed the baby break, but now it's time to get going again," says the new mom. They trained every day for weeks and made some adjustments. "Some things have been improved, some things are completely new, but the basis of the show has remained the same," explains Thommy. So returning viewers can also look forward to seeing it again.