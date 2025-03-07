Superstar Ingebrigtsen on the verge of a big European Championship gold double!

As always, Ingebrigtsen was in last position for a long time in the nine-man final, but four and a half laps before the end he worked his way forward slightly and controlled the final from the front. In 3:36.56 he finally gave Azeddine Habz (FRA/3:36.92) and Isaac Nader (POR/3:37.10) no chance. The Norwegian, twice Olympic and world champion, thanked the crowd for their strong support: "The atmosphere is great, it's good for us athletes, it's a wonderful European Championships." Which he wants to crown with his second gold on the final day.