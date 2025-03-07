European Athletics Championships
Superstar Ingebrigtsen on the verge of a big European Championship gold double!
Superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen has already achieved half of his gold mission with ease at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn! The 24-year-old Norwegian won the 1500 m in a controlled race with a time of 3:36.56 minutes. This was his first stroke in the Omnisport Arena, which was once again completely sold out with 5600 spectators. On Sunday, he also wants to win the 3000 m and thus win the double over 1500 m and 3000 m for the third time in a row at the European Indoor Championships.
The "Krone" reports from Apeldoorn!
As always, Ingebrigtsen was in last position for a long time in the nine-man final, but four and a half laps before the end he worked his way forward slightly and controlled the final from the front. In 3:36.56 he finally gave Azeddine Habz (FRA/3:36.92) and Isaac Nader (POR/3:37.10) no chance. The Norwegian, twice Olympic and world champion, thanked the crowd for their strong support: "The atmosphere is great, it's good for us athletes, it's a wonderful European Championships." Which he wants to crown with his second gold on the final day.
Centimetre thriller in the long jump
While the 3000 m final ended with a clear-cut affair, the long jump turned into a real centimetre thriller! In the final round, Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov flew 8.13 m, ousting Mattia Furlani (ITA) and Lester Lescay (ESP), who had previously been leading with 8.12 m, from the top spot. Overjoyed at winning gold, the new European champion performed a flawless backflip on the track.
Record at the end
The highlights of the big evening came in the hurdles sprint. In the women's final, Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) set a new European record over the 60 m hurdles in 7.67, beating local hero Nadine Visser, who ran a national record of 7.72 and was celebrated enthusiastically by the spectators for her silver. Poland's Jakub Szymanski won the men's race in 7.43 seconds.
Finals - men:
- 1500 m: 1st Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:36.56, 2nd Habz (FRA) 3:36.92, 3rd Nader (POR) 3:37.10
- 60 m hurdles: 1st Szymanski (POL) 7.43, 2nd Belocian (FRA) 7.45, 3rd Kwaou-Mathey (FRA) 7.50
- Long jump: 1. Saraboyukov (BUL) 8.13, 2. Furlani (ITA) 8.12, 3. Lescay (ESP) 8.12
Finals - Women:
- 1500 m: 1st Guillemot (FRA) 4:07.23, 2nd Afonso (POR) 4:07.66, 3rd Walcott-Nolan (GBR) 4:08.45
- 60 m hurdles: 1. S. Kambundji (SUI) 7.67 (ER), 2. Visser (NED) 7.72, 3. Skrzyowska (POL) 7.83
- Triple jump: 1st Peleteiro-Compaoré (ESP) 14.37, 2nd Ion (ROM) 14.31, 3rd Salminen (FIN) 13.99
