"Krone" JobTag
Job Day
Pupils from all over Styria went to Kobenz on Friday for the "Krone" Job Day. They were able to gather impressions for the future at various presentations and experience stands.
Plumber, electrician, aircraft technician, pharmacist and many more - the list of apprenticeships is long. The "Krone" Job Day was held yesterday in the Zechnerhalle in Kobenz, Upper Styria, to provide guidance for school pupils and job seekers. In addition to new information and presentations, the apprenticeship and skills fair also offered practical stations to try out.
Once again this year, hundreds of pupils attended the event and met more than 25 top Styrian companies. For the first time, the careers fair was not exclusively for pupils, but also invited interested adults. Visitors were able to find out about vacancies at all career levels and find out all about the companies.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating
The Zechnerhalle was divided into three areas for this purpose: Lecture Area, Interaction Area and Information Area. The interaction area was the highlight for many students. Whether measuring blood sugar at Caritas, forming composite pipes at the regional guild of plumbers or completing a police course - there was something for everyone at the practical stations.
There was also a large political crowd in Kobenz: Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ), State Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer (ÖVP) and Styrian Education Director Elisabeth Meixner mingled with the visitors over the course of the day.
Styrian Chamber of Commerce President Josef Herk and Styrian Chamber of Labor President Josef Pesserl were also among the students. And even the editor-in-chief of the "Steirerkrone" newspaper, Klaus Herrmann, was not deterred from visiting the Job Day in Kobenz.
The apprenticeship and skills fair was also well received by the companies. Many saw it as an ideal opportunity to present their companies in more detail and provide an insight into the wide range of professions. The aim was, of course, to recruit apprentices.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.