On private property
Hunter charged after shooting three swans
The Animal Protection Association Austria has filed charges against a hunter in Garsten (Upper Austria). Bird lovers accuse him of illegally entering a private property and arbitrarily killing several mute swans.
Animal rights activists are now making serious accusations against a hunter in the municipality of Garsten. The man is said to have illegally killed several swans in the area of Lahrndorferstraße at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
"He trespassed across the Enns River into my garden, which was blocked by thujas, without authorization and shot three mute swans, which he then disposed of on the steep Enns embankment," says farmer Franz B., owner of the private property, angrily.
Documented with pictures
He had observed the incident himself and then informed the head of the Garsten municipal building authority and swan expert Doris Adami, who took photos of the waterfowl carcasses.
"I later confronted the hunter about his illegal activities in the local bakery. His reply was: 'We'll shoot more there'," said B. Two employees and a customer of the bakery are said to have witnessed the argument.
The hunter is said to have entered a private property in Garsten and shot three mute swans, which are protected all year round.
Michaela Lehner, Juristin des Vereins „Tierschutz Austria“.
Bild: Tierschutz Austria
Officially known
"This hunter is known to the authorities, we filed a complaint on Thursday because he shoots swans illegally and arbitrarily", confirms Michaela Lehner, lawyer at the Tierschutz Austria association.
She accuses the huntsman of shooting on the private property, although the owner had not previously complained of any damage to crops.
Lehner also filed an application to revoke the hunting license. "The mute swan is protected all year round under Section 1 of the Upper Austrian Closed Season Ordinance 2007," emphasizes the lawyer. Shooting even takes place during the breeding season, which runs from March to June. "What's more, the area is likely to be the Krumme Steyrling nature reserve."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
