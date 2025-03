The mediator in the desert

It wasn't so long ago that people in Riyadh didn't pick up the phone when the (actually allied) White House called. The then US President Joe Biden had previously called the strong man in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, a "pariah". Because of his alleged involvement in a particularly gruesome murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had broken with MBS, was murdered there, dismembered and presumably dissolved in acid.