For International Women’s Day: Three women, three careers

One fighter is Christine Haslauer from the Salve Teachers' Association in Salzburg. She raises her voice for teachers and has often put her finger in the wounds of everyday school life. Do women in educational jobs have a harder time than their male colleagues? "What I often notice are injustices when women stay at home longer with their children. This results in a later retirement age and the pension amount is also lower if they work fewer hours to look after their own children," says Haslauer. Mothers are just as often under pressure in the teaching profession. She believes that mandatory pension splitting would be a great step forward in terms of equality.