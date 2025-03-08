Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Female paths

For International Women’s Day: Three women, three careers

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 07:00

Does the contested equality already exist in their everyday lives? Three personalities from Salzburg talk about different paths and experiences on International Women's Day. 

0 Kommentare

One fighter is Christine Haslauer from the Salve Teachers' Association in Salzburg. She raises her voice for teachers and has often put her finger in the wounds of everyday school life. Do women in educational jobs have a harder time than their male colleagues? "What I often notice are injustices when women stay at home longer with their children. This results in a later retirement age and the pension amount is also lower if they work fewer hours to look after their own children," says Haslauer. Mothers are just as often under pressure in the teaching profession. She believes that mandatory pension splitting would be a great step forward in terms of equality.

Zitat Icon

I do think that society has become more sensitive to women's rights. Such changes take time. Women should build up more networks.

(Bild: Harald Kienzl)

Christine Haslauer, Zentralausschuss Lehrervertretung und Verein Salve

Bild: Harald Kienzl

Zitat Icon

A career path requires talent, hard work, perseverance and certainly luck. Female doctors are still catching up a little too slowly. But many are already succeeding.

(Bild: Diverse Fotografen honorarfrei)

Rosemarie Forstner, leitende Oberärztin Uniklinik für Radiologie

Bild: Diverse Fotografen honorarfrei

Rosemarie Forstner, senior consultant at the University Clinic for Radiology in Salzburg, has had an exceptional career. How difficult is it to land in the top segment? "One thing is for sure, you don't get there automatically," says Forstner, who has just been awarded the gold medal at the world's second largest radiology congress.top doctor promotes young female colleaguesShe has never felt disadvantaged as a woman. However, for female colleagues in particular, multiple responsibilities are often a handicap for their careers. That is why she is keen to support young female doctors. Forstner: "It should be everyone's concern that careers for women are possible without restrictions."

Zitat Icon

I think International Women's Day is a good opportunity to remind people of injustices. In general, however, Austria is certainly on the right track.

Inge Stolz, Burgverwalterin Mauterndorf

Society in Austria is also on the right track when it comes to women's rights, says Inge Stolz. As the "lady of the castle" of Mauterndorf, she has a historical interest and knows that this was not always the case. She herself never felt any disadvantages as head of the castle. "It's a dream job for me." The ladies have also surprised her with special achievements in the past. She likes to say that it was women who introduced beer brewing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf