Wolfsberger AC against Blau-Weiß Linz LIVE from 5pm

Serious absences for Linz

Linz are missing two important players, Ronivaldo and Soumaila Diabate, due to yellow card suspensions. Kühbauer did not want that to be an advantage. "Everyone assumes that this is now a 'gmahde Wiesn'. But we're a long way from that. They are unpleasant to play against, they don't give up a game." The WAC coach is pleased that his offense has performed convincingly so far this spring and that three goals per game is standard. "We have a lot of different goalscorers, which says something. But I don't want to overestimate that."