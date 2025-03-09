Bundesliga in the ticker
Wolfsberger AC against Blau-Weiß Linz LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 21 in the domestic Bundesliga: Wolfsberger AC face Blau-Weiß Linz. The game kicks off at 5pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
WAC have already secured a place in the Bundesliga champions' group - in Sunday's home game against Blau-Weiß, the "Wolves", who are in top form, want to secure third place. However, coach Didi Kühbauer doesn't see a home win against Linz, who are still fighting for sixth place. "Just because we're doing well at the moment, I don't think it's normal for us to win against them. We need a good performance," said Kühbauer.
The Carinthians have a number of absentees; in addition to the injured David Atanga, Erik Kojzek and Jonathan Scherzer, right-back Chibuike Nwaiwu is suspended with a yellow card. Although new signing Anderson Niangbo has finally arrived in Lavanttal, he is not yet match fit according to Kühbauer. "That will take some time." This also applies to Atanga, who will need a few more weeks due to a muscle injury.
On the other hand, Kojzek (metatarsal fracture) looks set to return. "Everything has healed well, he'll be back with us in one to two weeks." Sandro Altunashvili, on the other hand, is available again. Cheick Mamadou Diabate will replace Nwaiwu in central defense.
Serious absences for Linz
Linz are missing two important players, Ronivaldo and Soumaila Diabate, due to yellow card suspensions. Kühbauer did not want that to be an advantage. "Everyone assumes that this is now a 'gmahde Wiesn'. But we're a long way from that. They are unpleasant to play against, they don't give up a game." The WAC coach is pleased that his offense has performed convincingly so far this spring and that three goals per game is standard. "We have a lot of different goalscorers, which says something. But I don't want to overestimate that."
Meanwhile, Blue & White need every point in the battle for the top play-off spot, and the absence of two key players weighs heavily. "We will try to make up for these absences as a team and do everything we can to offer our fans a final game for the top six in our next home game," said Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner. They are currently one point off sixth-placed LASK. The Upper Austrians also had some good news on Friday, with central defender Alem Pasic extending his contract until 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.