Trapped on the ship for days: Italy must pay

In March 2019, the Senate in Rome rejected a request for a trial against Salvini over the ship that had been blocked the previous year. Salvini was still Minister of the Interior at the time. Salvini later had to stand trial for deprivation of liberty and abuse of office in connection with the migrants who were detained for three weeks on board the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms. As Minister of the Interior, Salvini had caused a stir with his "closed port policy" for migrant rescue ships.