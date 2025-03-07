Demand is enormous
Patent for better sleep goes through the roof
The "CellActivator" by Luis and Leon Schwarzenberger from Innsbruck-Igls has been scientifically proven to improve the ambient air. Investors are already showing interest. The demand since the media reports has been enormous.
At the age of 84, Luis Schwarzenberger has once again become a young entrepreneur. Many people know the Innsbruck native as the founder of Physiotherm. He invented the legendary infrared cabins, which can now be found in almost every hotel in Europe (and also in many private households). After leaving the company, he dedicated himself to new tasks, but has remained loyal to the health sector.
Together with his son Leon and with the help of a physicist, they developed the "CellActivator" and launched it on the market - the "Krone" reported in detail.
Successful appearance on "2 Minutes, 2 Million"
The small device with a big impact improves air quality. The device is based on so-called light airo-ion technology and raises the air quality in every room to a new, better level. "Of course, this is all backed up by scientific studies," assure Luis and son Leon Schwarzenberger.
Since the extensive media presence - also thanks to the article in the "Kronen Zeitung" - the rush has really been enormous.
Luis Schwarzenberger
After presenting their invention on the Puls 4 program "2 Minuten, 2 Millionen", investors have now also become aware of the "CellActivator". After the "Krone" also reported on it, sales really took off. "Since the extensive media presence - also thanks to the article in the 'Kronen Zeitung' - the rush has been really enormous," says Tyrolean "young entrepreneur" Luis Schwarzenberger to the "Krone".
90 percent fewer pollutants in the air
"The scientifically proven effects of the device are up to 90 percent fewer pollutants and pathogens in the bedroom, up to 22 percent stronger immune defenses in children and adults as well as faster recovery and better sleep quality," the Schwarzenbergers quote from the scientific study on the device. And all users report better sleep, increased energy and a noticeable reduction in stress.
"However, for the device to work optimally, it has to run all year round. However, the electricity costs are only ten cents per month," assures Luis Schwarzenberger. The costs for the device are also manageable, namely 198 euros!
