Inclusion Run
Even celebrities don’t miss out on this run
On April 5 at 3 pm, the starting signal for the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run will be given between City Hall and the Burgtheater. Mayor Michael Ludwig, City Councillor Peter Hacker and Special Olympics President Laurenz Maresch will open the inclusive running event, which will be the emotional kick-off for all age groups as part of the 42nd Vienna City Marathon for the eighth time.
As every year, all proceeds and donations will go to support Special Olympics Austria. Among others, Gabi Hiller, Cesar Sampson, Andi Onea, Helge Payer, Tamara Mascara, Eser Akbaba, Clemens Trimmel, Conny Wilczynski, Alex Peya and Matthias Göth will lace up their running shoes for a good cause.
Two weeks earlier than in previous years, on April 5, 2025, the starting signal will sound for the eighth edition of the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run. As part of the 42nd Vienna City Marathon, numerous participants will once again pick up their starting numbers to send a strong and visible signal for open and peaceful coexistence.
"This event is of particular importance to us"
"Every year, the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run brings together hundreds of people with and without disabilities, from different nations, religions and cultures. This event is particularly important to us because it sets a great example for inclusion in challenging times like these. Every year we are thrilled by the togetherness and the unique atmosphere of this run," emphasizes Petra Burger, Public Affairs Director at Coca-Cola Austria.
Registration for the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run takes place via the Vienna City Marathon website and is still possible until a few days before the event.
www.vienna-marathon.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
