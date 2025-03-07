Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inclusion Run

Even celebrities don’t miss out on this run

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 09:01

On April 5 at 3 pm, the starting signal for the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run will be given between City Hall and the Burgtheater. Mayor Michael Ludwig, City Councillor Peter Hacker and Special Olympics President Laurenz Maresch will open the inclusive running event, which will be the emotional kick-off for all age groups as part of the 42nd Vienna City Marathon for the eighth time. 

0 Kommentare

As every year, all proceeds and donations will go to support Special Olympics Austria. Among others, Gabi Hiller, Cesar Sampson, Andi Onea, Helge Payer, Tamara Mascara, Eser Akbaba, Clemens Trimmel, Conny Wilczynski, Alex Peya and Matthias Göth will lace up their running shoes for a good cause.

Helge Payer will also be there. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Helge Payer will also be there.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Two weeks earlier than in previous years, on April 5, 2025, the starting signal will sound for the eighth edition of the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run. As part of the 42nd Vienna City Marathon, numerous participants will once again pick up their starting numbers to send a strong and visible signal for open and peaceful coexistence.

"This event is of particular importance to us"
"Every year, the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run brings together hundreds of people with and without disabilities, from different nations, religions and cultures. This event is particularly important to us because it sets a great example for inclusion in challenging times like these. Every year we are thrilled by the togetherness and the unique atmosphere of this run," emphasizes Petra Burger, Public Affairs Director at Coca-Cola Austria.

Registration for the Coca-Cola Inclusion Run takes place via the Vienna City Marathon website and is still possible until a few days before the event.
www.vienna-marathon.com

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf