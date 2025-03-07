Hamas threatens to kill the remaining hostages

USA considering measures "together with the Israelis"

The ceasefire is on shaky ground following the latest threats. US special envoy Steve Witkoff hoped that the tense situation could be resolved through negotiations. "If the dialog doesn't work, then the alternative for Hamas is not such a good alternative," he explained. There could also be joint action by the USA and Israel against Hamas if the terrorist group does not release all the hostages. "I think there will be some action taken," he told the White House. "That could be done jointly with the Israelis."