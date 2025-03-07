After Trump's ultimatum
Hamas threatens to kill the remaining hostages
Following a threat from US President Donald Trump against Hamas, the situation in the Middle East is escalating. The terrorist organization has now declared that it is ready to resume fighting against Israel - and has threatened to murder the remaining hostages taken to the Gaza Strip.
"Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do what I say," Trump recently added fuel to the fire on his Truth Social platform. In a "final warning", he called on the terrorists to release all hostages immediately.
Unsurprisingly, this announcement did not lead to the desired result. "Any escalation of aggression" against the Palestinian people would result in the killing of hostages, explained Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida.
USA considering measures "together with the Israelis"
The ceasefire is on shaky ground following the latest threats. US special envoy Steve Witkoff hoped that the tense situation could be resolved through negotiations. "If the dialog doesn't work, then the alternative for Hamas is not such a good alternative," he explained. There could also be joint action by the USA and Israel against Hamas if the terrorist group does not release all the hostages. "I think there will be some action taken," he told the White House. "That could be done jointly with the Israelis."
The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamist Hamas expired last weekend. So far, the parties to the conflict have been unable to agree on an extension of the agreement. Israel then threatened that without the release of further hostages, the war in the Gaza Strip would start all over again.
There are said to be 24 living hostages and 35 bodies of abductees still in the Gaza Strip. The hostages released so far have reported starvation and abuse at the hands of Hamas and other Islamists. The families of the abductees fear that time will soon run out for the hostages who are still alive.
