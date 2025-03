Date set for Salzburg’s clash against Olympiakos

Salzburg put in a strong performance to beat Atlético Madrid 2:1 in the Youth League. The Salzburg team is now through to the quarter-finals. One day later, Olympiakos Piraeus followed suit with a 6:5 win over Sturm Graz. The Greeks are the reigning Youth League champions and should not be underestimated. However, the young bulls can make the most of their home advantage, as the match will take place at the academy in Liefering.