New aid for Ukraine
Green light for the rearmament of Europe
The EU heads of state and government agreed on Thursday evening in Brussels to mobilize significant sums for the rearmament of Europe. However, further financial and military support for Ukraine was only agreed by 26 of the 27 EU countries. According to diplomats, Hungary was not among them.
In a declaration, the heads of state and government took note of the EU Commission's planned proposal to create an armaments fund of 150 billion euros.
"Existential challenge"
"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and its impact on European and global security in a changing environment represent an existential challenge for the European Union", the summit declaration continued.
The EU will "increase its overall defense readiness, reduce its strategic dependencies, close its critical capability gaps and strengthen the European defense technological and industrial base across the Union accordingly."
"European White Paper on Defense"
The declaration calls on the Commission to quickly develop and implement concrete proposals and projects to strengthen defense readiness. The EU leaders also underline "the importance of the EU's defense in view of the threats at its other borders". The topic will once again be at the top of the agenda at the next EU summit in Brussels in two weeks' time. By then, the Commission will present a "European White Paper on Defense" with further proposals and options.
Von der Leyen had previously proposed a relaxation of EU debt rules and further incentives to increase national defense spending.
800 billion euros in the fight against Russia
In total, she wants to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for defence against Russia. The background to this is the temporary end of US military aid to Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's rapprochement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine support decided without Hungary
Meanwhile, the EU heads of state and government have decided on further support for Ukraine without Hungary. The text was adopted by 26, diplomats announced. In the declaration, the EU states pledge further financial and military aid to Ukraine. With regard to the US change of course in favor of Russia, it is also emphasized that decisions should not be made without regard to Ukraine.
Orban's good contacts with Putin a problem for the EU
Hungary had already threatened once again in the run-up to the summit to veto support for Ukraine. Despite the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to maintain good contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also has a friendly relationship with Trump.
Stocker pledges support for Selenskyj
Austria will be represented at the summit for the first time by Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), who has only been in office since Monday. A free, sovereign Ukraine is in the interests of Europe and the USA, Stocker emphasized. He also emphasized neutrality, which has constitutional status in Austria. The new Austrian head of government met with Selenskyj on the fringes of the summit.
Norway more than doubles aid for Ukraine
Norway is also increasing its financial support for Ukraine to 7.2 billion euros this year. This was announced by the government in Oslo. Previously, aid amounting to just under three billion euros was planned for 2025 for the country attacked by Russia. Norway shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia in the far north. The country is a founding member of NATO, but unlike its neighbors Finland and Sweden, it is not a member of the EU.
"Europe must do more"
Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian Finance Minister and former NATO Secretary General, wrote on X: "Europe must do more. I am pleased with the unanimous support of the Norwegian Parliament for this decision."
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: "We are in the worst security situation for Norway since the Second World War. This is a solid Norwegian contribution to peace and stability in Ukraine and in Europe."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
