“Csello” kicks off spring with female power

In the first season of the TV casting show "Starmania" 23 years ago, "Niddl" was one of the talents that viewers definitely remembered. Today, the young-at-heart bundle of energy is part of the "Viennese Ladies", a multicultural formation that is bursting with joie de vivre during live performances. On Saturday, International Women's Day, the twelve musicians, who come from Austria, Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the USA and live in Vienna, will bring the Csello-Mühle in Oslip to the boil with soul, rhythm and blues, ensuring a brilliant start to the new concert, cabaret and party season.