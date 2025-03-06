Tuner meeting: Five men fined

The matter? Together with hundreds of other horsepower enthusiasts, the Romanian-born man took part in a so-called tuning meeting in April of the previous year. Sports car owners usually arrange to meet up online and then go for a spin together - smoking tires and howling engines included. The meeting in spring 2024 first took the "tuners" to the Airport Center in Wals-Siezenheim and then moved in convoy towards Oberndorf. Almost 500 cars took part. Several drivers performed "burnouts" in a company parking lot in Bergheim. This involves spinning the wheels while stationary, resulting in high tire wear. "It just has to be loud and smoky," said the accused, explaining the fascination of a "burnout" for him. The problem: the actions damaged the company parking lot to such an extent that the damage amounted to almost 20,000 euros.