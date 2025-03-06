Trial in Salzburg
Tuner meeting: Five men fined
Time and again, sports car enthusiasts turn night into day in Salzburg. Now five "tuners" were on trial. The charge: damage to property! They are said to have severely damaged a parking lot with their powerful cars. . .
"It's a cool thing - at least for people who love cars. But I don't do that anymore." In court on Thursday, one of the five defendants was at first taciturn and then remorseful. Because: "I've really learned something from this."
The matter? Together with hundreds of other horsepower enthusiasts, the Romanian-born man took part in a so-called tuning meeting in April of the previous year. Sports car owners usually arrange to meet up online and then go for a spin together - smoking tires and howling engines included. The meeting in spring 2024 first took the "tuners" to the Airport Center in Wals-Siezenheim and then moved in convoy towards Oberndorf. Almost 500 cars took part. Several drivers performed "burnouts" in a company parking lot in Bergheim. This involves spinning the wheels while stationary, resulting in high tire wear. "It just has to be loud and smoky," said the accused, explaining the fascination of a "burnout" for him. The problem: the actions damaged the company parking lot to such an extent that the damage amounted to almost 20,000 euros.
Using internet videos, the police were able to identify five cars and their license plates. They all left their tires smoking on the company premises - and now had to answer for their actions in court.
The defendants - all young men from Austria, Germany, Romania and Syria - pleaded guilty. Three men did so back in December, two more on Thursday. They received a diversion. In other words, they each have to pay 1000 euros in damages to the company and a further 1000 euros to the Republic. One defendant will do community service.
