50,000 euros damage

Sewage treatment plant targeted by vandal and arsonist

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 14:46

Serious damage to property and attempted arson: an initially unknown vandal and arsonist was up to mischief on the site of a sewage treatment plant in the Tyrolean Oberland on Thursday night. In the course of a manhunt, the suspect was caught and arrested thanks to witnesses. Drunk as a skunk, he confessed.

0 Kommentare

The alarm at the Tösens sewage treatment plant (Landeck district) went off at around 2 am. When the police arrived on site, they found "clear signs of burglary" on the building. "Inside, the electronics had been damaged and computers had been thrown on the floor. Smoke could also be detected in the corridor area, which is why the volunteer fire department was alerted", according to the investigators. 

Police officers were able to extinguish the fire
The source of the smoke was a smouldering fire in the kitchen near the stove. The police officers were able to extinguish the fire quickly - the fire department did not have to intervene in the end.

Zitat Icon

It was not yet possible to question the man because he was heavily intoxicated.

Die Polizei

Thanks to witness statements, the police were able to track down a suspect (23) just 40 minutes later. "During initial questioning, he admitted to the damage to property and attempted arson. The man was provisionally arrested," the investigators continued. Due to his heavy intoxication, a full interrogation was not yet possible.

Injuries to hands and legs
The local man had sustained injuries to his hands and legs during the crime. All in all, the suspect had caused damage in the mid five-digit euro range.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
