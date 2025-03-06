50,000 euros damage
Sewage treatment plant targeted by vandal and arsonist
Serious damage to property and attempted arson: an initially unknown vandal and arsonist was up to mischief on the site of a sewage treatment plant in the Tyrolean Oberland on Thursday night. In the course of a manhunt, the suspect was caught and arrested thanks to witnesses. Drunk as a skunk, he confessed.
The alarm at the Tösens sewage treatment plant (Landeck district) went off at around 2 am. When the police arrived on site, they found "clear signs of burglary" on the building. "Inside, the electronics had been damaged and computers had been thrown on the floor. Smoke could also be detected in the corridor area, which is why the volunteer fire department was alerted", according to the investigators.
Police officers were able to extinguish the fire
The source of the smoke was a smouldering fire in the kitchen near the stove. The police officers were able to extinguish the fire quickly - the fire department did not have to intervene in the end.
It was not yet possible to question the man because he was heavily intoxicated.
Die Polizei
Thanks to witness statements, the police were able to track down a suspect (23) just 40 minutes later. "During initial questioning, he admitted to the damage to property and attempted arson. The man was provisionally arrested," the investigators continued. Due to his heavy intoxication, a full interrogation was not yet possible.
Injuries to hands and legs
The local man had sustained injuries to his hands and legs during the crime. All in all, the suspect had caused damage in the mid five-digit euro range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.