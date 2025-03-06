"Censorship of art"
“Kant” like “cunt”? Uproar over Malta’s ESC entry
Malta wants to shine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with a song with a Maltese title. However, the song "Kant" (Maltese for "song") is causing quite a stir just a few months before the start of the competition in Basel in May.
Several media outlets reported that the British BBC had lodged a complaint with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Specifically, it is said to be about the word "kant". The song title is strongly reminiscent of the English word "cunt".
This is a vulgar term for the female sexual organ and a violent insult. The BBC did not wish to comment on the matter when asked.
Maltese singer "shocked and disappointed"
The interpreter of the song, Miriana Conte (24), expressed her frustration in a post on Instagram. Others involved in the ESC circus initially kept a low profile.
"We have just been informed that the EBU has decided against the use of the Maltese word 'Kant' in our entry for the Eurovision Song Contest," wrote Conte. She said she was "shocked and disappointed" by the decision, which was made about a week before the deadline for the final songs from the participating countries.
Malta's Culture Minister Owen Bonnici described the decision as "censorship of art". He told the Times of Malta newspaper that he could understand the many people who were "extremely disappointed" by the EBU's decision. "I share this feeling," said Bonnici. There was initially no statement from the EBU.
You can listen to Malta's ESC song "Kant" by Miriana Conte here:
Time for amendment until March 10
Apart from "kant", Conte's song is exclusively in English. Among other things, she sings: "I do it all the time, yeah, I do it all the time / Serving kant." In the queer scene, the phrase "serving cunt" also has positive connotations.
In Malta, there is now a debate about which other word "kant" could be replaced. Conte now has until March 10 to submit an amended song text to the EBU.
