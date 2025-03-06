“Dancing Stars Intimate”: She enlightens the men

What does that mean? "I'm booked by companies to explain to the men in the workforce how to behave without prejudice towards their female colleagues." This has always been very successful so far: "The participants have always been very open because I approach it on a humorous level, so not everyone shuts down straight away. With the older ones in particular, I had the feeling that they were really relieved that someone was giving them a common thread that they could follow. Basically, everyone just wants the best."