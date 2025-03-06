Julia Cencig
“Dancing Stars Intimate”: She enlightens the men
When she's not in front of the camera or on stage, Julia Cencig campaigns for feminism - but rehearsals for "Dancing Stars" are currently taking up her time. Read a new episode of our series "Dancing Stars Intim" before the start of the new season on March 14.
"Equality, feminism, gender justice - these topics are my hobbyhorse and a big concern of mine," says actress Julia Cencig about her new career path, which she embarked on last year alongside acting. As a coach, she holds workshops in which women learn self-empowerment and men receive patriarchy education.
What does that mean? "I'm booked by companies to explain to the men in the workforce how to behave without prejudice towards their female colleagues." This has always been very successful so far: "The participants have always been very open because I approach it on a humorous level, so not everyone shuts down straight away. With the older ones in particular, I had the feeling that they were really relieved that someone was giving them a common thread that they could follow. Basically, everyone just wants the best."
About the person
- Name: Julia Cencig
- Age: 52
- Known for: ... has been a fixed star in television for many years, especially in her roles in the series "SOKO Kitzbühel", "Schnell ermittelt" and "Medicopter 117". She has also appeared in numerous theater productions. Pictured with her dance partner Patrick Seebauer.
In the field of acting, there is still "room for improvement" in feminism: "Things have certainly started to move. But it is still devastating how few roles there are for women over 50 at the latest."
She herself is not currently affected by this due to her upcoming participation in "Dancing Stars" (season start on March 14 on ORF 2), for which she is currently rehearsing diligently with dance partner Patrick Seebauer: "Of course, that makes you very visible." But: "There needs to be a growing awareness that women experience things and are interesting even after their 50th birthday. That's absurd - the viewers age too, and we should tell their stories!"
