"Do what I say!"

US President Trump threatens Gaza residents with death

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 06:44

The US government has made it clear that it is holding direct talks with the Islamist Hamas. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump rages on Truth Social. He threatens Gaza residents with death and also addresses harsh words to Hamas: "Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do what I say."

0 Kommentare

US government representatives are authorized to talk to anyone, explained spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt when asked why the USA was negotiating directly with the group for the first time, contrary to its long-standing policy. The US government would not comment on the content of the talks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened the Hamas leadership on his Truth Social platform (see article below).

"Or it's over for you"
The terrorist organization must immediately release all hostages and hand over all the bodies of the murdered Israelis "or it's over for you", Trump wrote - partly in capital letters. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do what I say."

Hamas circles confirmed that direct talks were taking place with the US government over American hostages and a possible broader agreement to end the Gaza war. No agreement has yet been reached. (Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Trump: "If you're holding hostages, you're dead"
Addressing the civilian population in Gaza, the US President wrote: "A wonderful future awaits you, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are dead." The people should make a "smart decision" and release the hostages or they would regret it later.

Israel, meanwhile, confirmed that it had been consulted by the US prior to the direct talks with Hamas. "Israel has communicated its position to the United States regarding direct talks with Hamas," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced somewhat vaguely. No further details were initially given.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf