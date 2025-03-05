Vorteilswelt
Plus 3.6 percent

Agreement reached on bus driver collective agreement in fifth round

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 23:16

An agreement was reached on the collective agreement for bus drivers on Wednesday. The union and employers agreed on a salary increase of 3.6 percent, with retroactive effect from January 1. From January 2026, wages will then be adjusted again in line with average inflation.

In addition, salaries in scheduled services will also be increased more significantly in the second year. In occasional services, salaries will be increased by 14 percent for two years, it was announced late on Wednesday evening.

The union also sees improvements in working conditions in the package. For example, the night work bonus is to be extended in two stages by two hours from 10 pm to midnight. Previously, bus drivers were only entitled to this bonus from midnight to 5 am. The union announced in a press release that there would also be relief with regard to split shifts and plannable free time.

Members are still voting
"In the next step, we will now present this overall package to our union members for a vote and can also recommend acceptance of the offer with a clear conscience," said Markus Petritsch, Chairman of the Road Division of the vida union.

It was already the fifth round of bargaining over the collective agreement. On February 19, the employees held a warning strike, but were careful not to disrupt early morning traffic. Around 12,000 employees at private bus companies such as Postbus, Sabtours and Dr. Richard are affected by the collective agreement.

"This will make the profession of bus driver a little more attractive again for new recruits, which should also help to get the staff shortage under control," Petritsch is convinced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Folgen Sie uns auf