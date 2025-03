Fire department worked “efficiently” – bank locks up

Seven fire departments made their way to the scene of the fire with 96 men at around 5.30 am. "The flames could be seen for miles around," says Pfeifenberger. They were able to call "fire out" at around 10 o'clock. No one was injured - partly because a neighbor and a resident noticed the flames and raised the alarm. "They woke the others from their sleep and reacted brilliantly," emphasizes the fire department commander.