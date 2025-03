This is how much the world’s most accurate clock costs

Offer aimed at researchers with high purchasing power

The machine is around one meter high and, with a volume of around 250 liters, is small for its type. Shimadzu plans to sell ten of its clocks over the next three years. The company hopes that its customers will use them for scientific research, for example to observe tectonic activity. Interested parties will have to dig deep into their pockets, however, as the price is quite steep at the equivalent of 3.09 million euros.