Weinwerk Neusiedl has a new boss with lots of ideas

600 wines plus Greisslerei

In terms of wine, the Burgenland Vinothek is well stocked with around 600 different varieties. However, Tschida would also like to add a few international wines to the range. "The small selection is intended for vinophile lovers of the region. So that they can compare our wine with international wines." The small "Greisslerei am Stock", where you can buy delicacies from regional producers, is also to be relaunched. Tschida would also like to offer fresh produce to order. Bread from the Krupbauer bakery in Bruck is already available every Friday. If you want to be sure of getting your loaf, you can order until Thursday.