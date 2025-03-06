Wine, cuisine, music
Weinwerk Neusiedl has a new boss with lots of ideas
Cornelia Tschida from Illmitz took over the Weinwerk in Neusiedl am See on March 1st. She wants to bring a breath of fresh air to the time-honored building.
She has been the "new girl" at the Weinwerk in Neusiedl am See since March 1. Cornelia Tschida is looking forward to the new challenge and has a lot planned.
At the top of her to-do list are more events, including musical ones. "I'm a saxophonist myself. So music is very close to my heart. If the municipality, music school, Lions, Kiwanis or anyone else wants to organize something here, I'm happy to do it."
600 wines plus Greisslerei
In terms of wine, the Burgenland Vinothek is well stocked with around 600 different varieties. However, Tschida would also like to add a few international wines to the range. "The small selection is intended for vinophile lovers of the region. So that they can compare our wine with international wines." The small "Greisslerei am Stock", where you can buy delicacies from regional producers, is also to be relaunched. Tschida would also like to offer fresh produce to order. Bread from the Krupbauer bakery in Bruck is already available every Friday. If you want to be sure of getting your loaf, you can order until Thursday.
The winegrower and the grocery product of the month will also be new. For the season, the entrepreneur is planning opening hours until 9 p.m., so that the vinophile and culinary delicacies can also be enjoyed comfortably on the terrace in the courtyard after work. News will be communicated via newsletter, homepage and social media.
