At the European Championship final tournament
Duel with Germany on the way to defending the title
The duel with Germany is and remains one of the Austrians' favorite duels - regardless of the sport. It is now certain that the red-white-red American footballers will face Germany in the final four tournament of the European Championship on October 25 in Krefeld. Austria goes into this match-up as the reigning European champions.
The last time the European title matches were held in a tournament format was in Finland in 2018. In 2025, after the group stage, the path will lead back to the popular tournament format with a final four tournament in Krefeld and Düsseldorf.
"It's good that we're returning to a tournament format because it gives fans the opportunity to see other teams, really get into football mode on an extended weekend and celebrate. The tournaments in the past - such as the 2011 World Cup and 2014 European Championship in Austria - were really great events. I've had teeth for a long time and would love to have something like that here again," said association boss Michael Eschlböck, reminiscing and dreaming of the future at the same time. "And of course I'd rather have a match against Germany in Austria - as a final and not a semi-final," he smiles.
The setting on October 25 in Krefeld will be a worthy one. The Grotenburg Stadium has a capacity of 35,000 spectators. The final on October 28 will also take place there.
