Duel with Germany on the way to defending the title

"It's good that we're returning to a tournament format because it gives fans the opportunity to see other teams, really get into football mode on an extended weekend and celebrate. The tournaments in the past - such as the 2011 World Cup and 2014 European Championship in Austria - were really great events. I've had teeth for a long time and would love to have something like that here again," said association boss Michael Eschlböck, reminiscing and dreaming of the future at the same time. "And of course I'd rather have a match against Germany in Austria - as a final and not a semi-final," he smiles.